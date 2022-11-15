    English
    personal finance News

    DigiLocker allows users to store health records and link with 'Ayushman Bharat' account — Here's how

    DigiLocker had earlier completed level 1 integration with ABDM wherein the platform had added ABHA or Ayushman Bharat Health Account creation facility for its 13 crore users. More deets here

    DigiLocker users can now digitally store health records and link them with 'Ayushman Bharat Health Account'. This service has been made available to public after DigiLocker, the authentic documents exchange platform under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, successfully completed its second-level of integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

    As a result, users can now store and access health records such as vaccination records, doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital discharge summaries etc on DigiLocker.
    DigiLocker had earlier completed level 1 integration with ABDM wherein the platform had added ABHA or Ayushman Bharat Health Account creation facility for its 13 crore users.
    The latest integration will now enable users to utilize DigiLocker as a Personal Health Records (PHR) app. In addition to this, ABHA holders can also link their health records from different ABDM registered health facilities like hospitals and labs and access them via DigiLocker.
    Users can also scan and upload their old health records on the app.
    Further, they can share selected records with ABDM registered healthcare professionals.
    Features of DigiLocker
    Safety of documents
    DigiLocker provides secure access to all documents as it uses authenticity services provided by Aadhar.
    No need to carry physical documents
    DigiLocker allows Indian residents to share documents online across all government agencies which eliminates the need to carry physical documents all the time.
    Less paperwork
    DigiLocker reduces or eliminates the need for paperwork and brings down the manual labour that goes into sorting out documents received in government agencies.
