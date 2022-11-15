DigiLocker allows users to store health records and link with 'Ayushman Bharat' account — Here's how

DigiLocker had earlier completed level 1 integration with ABDM wherein the platform had added ABHA or Ayushman Bharat Health Account creation facility for its 13 crore users. More deets here

DigiLocker users can now digitally store health records and link them with 'Ayushman Bharat Health Account'. This service has been made available to public after DigiLocker, the authentic documents exchange platform under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, successfully completed its second-level of integration with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

As a result, users can now store and access health records such as vaccination records, doctor prescriptions, lab reports, hospital discharge summaries etc on DigiLocker.

The latest integration will now enable users to utilize DigiLocker as a Personal Health Records (PHR) app. In addition to this, ABHA holders can also link their health records from different ABDM registered health facilities like hospitals and labs and access them via DigiLocker.

Users can also scan and upload their old health records on the app.

Features of DigiLocker

Safety of documents

DigiLocker provides secure access to all documents as it uses authenticity services provided by Aadhar.

No need to carry physical documents

DigiLocker allows Indian residents to share documents online across all government agencies which eliminates the need to carry physical documents all the time.

Less paperwork

DigiLocker reduces or eliminates the need for paperwork and brings down the manual labour that goes into sorting out documents received in government agencies.