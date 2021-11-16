Did you verify your ITR after filing it? Follow these steps to track status

After filing Income Tax Return (ITR), whether offline or online, it is an important task to verify it. In case the verification is not done, ITR cannot be regarded as legal and may not be processed by the department. As a result, taxpayers will not receive any refund.

Now, one can track the status if the filed ITR has been verified or not. Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1:

Visit the official website of income tax e-filing

Step 2: Scroll to ‘Our Service’ section. Under this section, select, ‘Income Tax Return (ITR) status

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen. Enter the acknowledgement number of the ITR file and the mobile number which was mentioned in filing ITR.

Step 4: Click ‘Continue' and an one-time password will be received on the registered mobile number. Enter it and click on ‘Submit'. If the ITR has been reviewed and verified, it will show ‘ITR verified’ in status. In case the ITR is not verified by the tax department, the status will be displayed as ‘Pending for verification'.

By OTP on mobile number registered with Aadhaar, or

EVC generated through your pre-validated bank account, or

EVC generated through pre-validated demat account, or

EVC through ATM (offline method), or

Net Banking

Taxpayers also have the option to verify ITR by sending the ITR-V (the form available exclusively for ITR verification) physically to the income tax department.

The department allows a time frame of 120 days to verify ITR after filing. After successful verification, a message is displayed along with transaction ID. An email is also sent to taxpayer's email ID registered with the e-filing portal.

In case of miss, it is suggested to file a condonation request as soon as one notices that the ITR has not been verified even after 120 days of filing. At the time of filing such a request, an individual will be required to mention the reason explaining why ITR was not verified earlier.