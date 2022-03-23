Yet to receive ITR refund? Find out why and steps to check status

The last date for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2021-22 was extended till December 2021. Many salaried individuals have completed the process but some are still waiting for their refunds. One of the common reasons for the delay in receiving refunds is technical glitches in the new portal, but this issue has been resolved and the process has been expedited.
Likely reasons why you have not received ITR refund?
How to track ITR status
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: IST