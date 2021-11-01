Dhanteras 2021: Discounts, cashback offers available on gold, diamond purchase

Jewellery firms such as PC Jeweller and Tanishq have announced cashback and discounts on select gold and diamond products on the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali 2021. The cashback schemes launched by jewellers —including discounts on making charges — could be a good demand booster, experts believe.

Here are some of the offers announced by jewellery firms on the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali 2021:

PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller is offering up to 30 percent off on diamond jewellery and on making charges of gold jewellery. Also, discount is offered on silver jewellery and articles. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can get up to 7.5 percent cashback on minimum spends of Rs 50,000, where credit card users can get maximum cashback of Rs 7,500 and debit card users can get Rs 5,000 cashback. This offer is valid till November 7.

Tanisq

The jewellery firm is offering up to 20 percent off on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds

Malabar Gold and Diamonds is offering 1 free gold coin with every purchase of gold jewellery worth Rs 30,000 and 2 gold coins with every purchase of diamond jewellery worth Rs 30,000 on the occasion of Diwali. SBI credit card users can avail 5 percent extra cashback.

Joyakullas

Joyalukkas is offering Rs 1,000 gift voucher on purchase of diamond, uncut diamond and precious jewellery worth Rs 25,000, and in multiples thereafter. The jewellery firm is offering Rs 500 gift voucher on purchase of silver worth Rs 10,000, and in multiples thereafter.

Also, Rs 1,000 gift voucher is available on purchase of gold jewellery worth Rs 50,000, and in multiples thereafter. The offer is valid till November 5. However, this is not applicable for silver, gold coins and bars.

Senco Gold and Diamonds

The jewellery firm is offering a discount of Rs 225 per gram ( Rs 100 off + Rs 125 worth of silver per gram ) on gold jewellery. Also, customers can get free gold and up to 75 percent off on making charges of diamond jewellery. This offer is valid for a limited period in store only.