Jewellery firms such as PC Jeweller and Tanishq have announced cashback and discounts on select gold and diamond products on the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali 2020. The cashback schemes launched by jewellers—including discounts on making charges could be a good demand booster, experts believe.

Here are some of the offers announced by the jewellery firms on the occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali 2020:

PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller is offering 5 percent cash back on minimum spends of Rs 30,000 (where maximum cashback can be up to Rs 5,000) on purchases done from its stores and website. This is valid only on Kotak and RBL bank debit and credit cards.

Also read: Here are different ways to invest in gold this Dhanteras

The jewellery firm is also offering 5 percent cash back on IndusInd bank credit cards, where no minimum spend is required.

Tanishq

Tanishq is offering up to 25 percent off on making charges on gold and diamond jewellery value.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering up to 20 percent off on diamond value and 5 percent extra cashback on online purchases done with SBI credit card. The firm is also offering 'Take Home Free Silver' equal to the weight of gold jewellery purchase.

It is also offering advance booking facility by allowing customers to pay 10 percent price onwards and claims to get them protected from the rise in gold rate.

Also read | Diwali Muhurat trading 2020: Here are the key things to know

Joyalukkas