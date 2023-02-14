DGGI sends notices to about 10-12 mutual funds, seek details of accounting for expenses

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) has sent notices to about 10-12 mutual funds, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

The notices or letters of inquiry were sent to 10 to 12 mutual fund houses seeking details of their past transactions, which they find suspicious. DGGI believe that mutual funds have booked certain expenditures, against which they have claimed wrongfully input tax credit (ITC) to lower their GST liability.

DGGI has alleged that this pertains to mutual funds claims in 2017-18, where it has found discrepancies in accounting by Asset Management Companies (AMCs) for expenses, capped at 2.25 percent of assets under management (AUM).

It alleged that mutual funds wrongfully accounted for the scheme of cost as capital expenditure to claim these credits. Now, DGGI is seeking recovery of the so-called wrongful ITC that was claimed by these mutual fund houses.

Collectively, the liability that DGGI has levelled against mutual fund houses is around between Rs 125 to Rs 500 crore. DGGI is not giving a final figure right now as a liability could be questioned and can be taken to court. As of now, wrongful ITC claimed by mutual funds are under DGGI’s radar.