  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Despite state governments capping COVID-19 treatment costs, hospital bills can drain your monthly spending; here's how

Updated : November 10, 2020 02:34 PM IST

In the month of June, several state governments including Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Maharashtra capped the prices of COVID-19 treatment at listed private hospitals.
Despite state governments capping COVID-19 treatment costs, hospital bills can drain your monthly spending; here's how

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus news LIVE blog: India's total tally at 85.92 lakh, 1.27 lakh total deaths

Coronavirus news LIVE blog: India's total tally at 85.92 lakh, 1.27 lakh total deaths

Maha govt announces Rs 1,000cr package for cash-strapped MSRTC

Maha govt announces Rs 1,000cr package for cash-strapped MSRTC

EBITDA per tonne at 1,300 is sustainable as costs are coming down: NCL Industries

EBITDA per tonne at 1,300 is sustainable as costs are coming down: NCL Industries

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement