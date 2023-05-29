English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homepersonal finance NewsDepositing Rs 2,000 notes in bulk? Income Tax Dept may take action if ...

    Depositing Rs 2,000 notes in bulk? Income Tax Dept may take action if ...

    Depositing Rs 2,000 notes in bulk? Income Tax Dept may take action if ...
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Anshul  May 29, 2023 6:12:44 PM IST (Published)

    The Reserve Bank of India has not put a cap on the number of Rs 2,000 notes that one can deposit in bank accounts. Read on to know the income tax rules that will impact you in case of high-value deposits.

    The withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes has caused confusion among the public regarding its tax implications. While there is a one-time limit of Rs 20,000 and no overall limit on cash deposits in bank accounts, tax experts say depositors should be aware of the Statement of Financial Transaction (SFT) rules.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    Notably, citizens can exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes in banks, following Reserve Bank of India's decision to withdraw them from circulation. The central bank has given the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.


    The income tax rule

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X