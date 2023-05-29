Depositing Rs 2,000 notes in bulk? Income Tax Dept may take action if ...

3 Min(s) Read
The Reserve Bank of India has not put a cap on the number of Rs 2,000 notes that one can deposit in bank accounts. Read on to know the income tax rules that will impact you in case of high-value deposits.
The withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes has caused confusion among the public regarding its tax implications. While there is a one-time limit of Rs 20,000 and no overall limit on cash deposits in bank accounts, tax experts say depositors should be aware of the Statement of Financial Transaction (SFT) rules.
Notably, citizens can exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes in banks, following Reserve Bank of India's decision to withdraw them from circulation. The central bank has given the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.
The income tax rule