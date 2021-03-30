Deposit minimum amount in these investment schemes by March 31 to avoid penalties Updated : March 30, 2021 05:32 PM IST To keep the PPF account active, customers are required to at least make a minimum investment of Rs 500 in it every financial year. For NPS subscribers, a minimum contribution of Rs 500 is required in Tier 1 account while for Tier 2 account, Rs 250 is needed. Published : March 30, 2021 05:26 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply