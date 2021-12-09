Demystifying claims in health insurance policy

Health Insurances act as a financial support to people in times of medical emergencies. However, filing claims can be a tough and time consuming process. One thing that can make the entire claims process easier is by knowing all of the essential information ahead of time to avoid any last minute surprises. The two sorts of claims that are accessible and should be familiarised by every policyholder are:

Cashless Claims

When it comes to cashless claims, insurance companies pay directly to the hospital where there is no waiting period for reimbursement. A policyholder can only opt for a cashless claim if he/she is getting treated in a network hospital of the insurer. In order to avail cashless services, the policyholder has to inform the insurer 3 to 4 days before being admitted in the hospital and has to fill the pre-authorization form. In an event of an emergency, a quick intimation to the insurer will also work but the pre-authorization form has to be filled within 24hrs of hospitalization.

Reimbursement Claims

Some plans do not provide a cashless claim facility and policyholders have to reimburse the expenses. Reimbursement may also be sought if the policyholder seeks treatment in a non-network hospital or if he/she fails to opt for cashless settlement.

In order to avail reimbursement claim services, the policyholder must inform the insurer and submit the duly filled reimbursement claim form within 30 days from the date of discharge from the hospital. The policyholder will also be required to submit original copies of all medical bills and reports with the claim form. The medical reports should clearly mention the name of the patient and date which should be attached along with the prescription of the doctor to show that the hospitalisation or medical prescriptions were not voluntary but as per doctor’s advice.

Once a policyholder is aware of different types of claims, it is integral to understand the various aspects of their insurance. .This includes information such as the maximum amount for which a claim can be made, a list of treatments that can and cannot be covered by insurance, and other aspects that are discussed in further depth below.

Sum Insured Limit

Health insurance claims are allowed only up to the sum insured. The sum insured is the maximum value for a year that your insurance company can pay in case you are hospitalized. Along with sum insured, a policy might also have limits for the coverage on room rent and ICU charges. Therefore, it is important to be aware of these limitations while filing for a claim.

Exclusions

Treatments for which the insurance company does not grant coverage are referred to as exclusions. As a result, insurance companies will deny claims for those exclusions. Intentional injuries, congenital diseases, HIV, are a few examples of exclusions in health coverage. The list of exclusions can be different for different insurers and even for different policies by the same insurer.

Submission Timelines

There is a timeline for submission of the pre-authorization form for making a cashless claim. In case of a planned treatment, pre-authorization form should be submitted 3-4 days in advance while in case of an emergency, the form should be submitted within 24hrs of hospitalization.

If the form is not submitted on time, the claim might get delayed which will result in a delay of treatments, if you are opting for a cashless claim.

List of network hospitals

In case a policyholder wants to opt for a cashless claim, they must be familiar with the whole network of hospitals that their insurance covers. The best thing to do is keep a list of network hospitals on hand in case of an emergency or in general.

The validity of the insurance policy

Health insurance claims are only applicable if the health plan is valid. If a health policy has expired then the claim will be rejected by the insurance company. So, to avoid any inconvenience at the time of emergency, one must ensure that their insurance policy is correctly updated.

Waiting Periods

When it comes to coverage for pre-existing conditions or specific ailments, different health insurance policies offer varied waiting periods. As a result, it's critical to know the various waiting times that come with a policy in order to avoid misunderstandings in an emergency.

Now that we have covered all the important clauses, we can move to the last part of filing a successful claim - ensuring that one has all the necessary documents.

Documents required for a successful claim

The claims process involves a lot of paperwork. Here's a list of documents one might require in order to file a successful claim:

● Medical bills

● Medical reports

● Pre-authorization form

● Valid ID proof of the insured

● Copy of the insurance policy bond

● Canceled cheque

Apart from the list given above, insurance companies might have other document requirements. Policyholders can ask for the list of necessary documents from their insurer in advance to stay prepared for any health emergency.

Filing claims can be a tedious process, but it can be made easier if the policyholder is aware of all the different clauses and document requirements of his/her health insurance. Staying informed about basic claim terminologies can help in ensuring a hassle-free claims experience at the time of any emergency.

The author, Saransh Garg, is Co-founder and CEO at Nova Benefits. The views expressed are personal