Demat accounts to be frozen if nominee not added by March 31: Check steps to apply

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has made it mandatory for all demat and trading account holders to have a nominee. Read this to know steps to add nominee

Demat accounts can be frozen if investors fail to add nomination by March 31, 2023. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has made it mandatory for all demat and trading account holders to have a nominee. The deadline for the same was supposed to be March 2022, but Sebi further extended the date by a year after representations and feedback from various stakeholders.

In July 2021, Sebi had asked all existing eligible trading and demat account holders to provide a choice of nomination.

Existing investors who have already provided nomination details are not required to resubmit the nomination details. Those who have not submitted nomination details till date and intend to submit their nomination or opt out of nomination may also be allowed to do so.

How can this be done?

Investors can submit or withdraw their nominations via two-factor authentication login on trading platforms for stock brokers or depository participants that offer such a service

The details previously required, like mobile number, e-mail ID and identification details of the nominee/guardian of the minor nominee, have been made optional.

There is a declaration form which should be signed by the account holder. Nomination or declaration forms can also be filled online using the e-sign facility which does not require a witness signature until the account holder uses a thumb impression instead of a signature.

Steps to add nominee to the demat account

Step 1: First, log in to the demat account.

Step 2: Go to 'Profile segment' and navigate to 'My nominees'

Step 3: Choose 'add nominee' or 'opt-out'.

Step 4: Fill details and upload an ID proof of the nominee

Step 5: Enter the nominee share in percentage

Step 6: E-sign the document with Aadhaar OTP. The details of the nominee will be processed.

How many nominees can be appointed?

Investors can appoint a maximum of 3 nominees to their demat account. They can also assign percentages to each nominee in the account. For example, if someone wants to add three nominees, he/she can give 50 percent to nominee 1, 30 percent to nominee 2 and 20 percent to nominee 3.

Who can be a nominee?

Father, mother, spouse, siblings, children or any other individual can be made a nominee. A minor can also be added as a nominee, provided details of his/her guardian are provided.

ALSO READ | Key personal finance deadlines in March 2023