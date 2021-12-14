Demat account holders doubled in 3 years to 7.38 crore till Oct

The Demat account holders more than doubled in the past three years till October 31 to 7.38 crore, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Tuesday.

Registered investment advisers increased from 1,298 as of June 30, 2020, to 1,324 by October 31, 2021, the minister said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

The ratio of mutual fund investors and Demat account holders to the Registered Investment Advisors (RIA) in India is nearly 76,510:1, the minister added.

According to the information provided by regulator SEBI, currently there are nearly 2.75 crore mutual fund (MF) investors in India.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) report for November showed the Indian mutual fund industry has reported a record increase in average assets under management (AUMs) and Net AUMs, powered by an increase in Net Flows and a robust increase in monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions.

Despite extreme market volatility caused by fears of a third wave and the Omicron variant of COVID-19, November saw net flows to the tune of Rs 46,165 crore and a record SIP contribution of Rs11,004.94 crore. This has led to a record high in AAUMs (Rs38.46 lakh crore) and NAUMs (Rs37.34 lakh crore).