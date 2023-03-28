English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsDeluge of investors to invest in debt MFs before March ends
personal finance | Mar 28, 2023 12:26 PM IST

Deluge of investors to invest in debt MFs before March ends

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   | Nigel D'Souza   Mar 28, 2023 12:26 PM IST (Published)
Mini

While the market is always changing, these insights from Agarwal and Jain provide valuable guidance for investors looking to make informed decisions about their financial future. By staying up-to-date on market trends and seeking the advice of financial experts, investors can position themselves for success in any economic climate.

Mutual fund investments where not more than 35 percent is invested in equity shares of Indian companies will now be deemed to be short-term capital gains. This applies to investments made on or after April 1, 2023 and will impact flows into debt funds, gold funds, and international funds.

Recommended Articles

View All
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation NSAs meet in Delhi on March 29 | What to expect

Mar 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

"Har Payments Digital" —here's how the RBI wants to deepen India's digital payments

"Har Payments Digital" —here's how the RBI wants to deepen India's digital payments

Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


However, before the changes kick in, Nishant Agarwal, Senior Managing Partner and Head-Investment Advisory at ASK Private Wealth, sees the influx of investors putting their money into debt mutual funds (MFs).
“A good part done in this Budget is to grandfather existing investments for this financial year. So no investor needs to rush and get out of the debt mutual funds to avail indexation benefit. What it also brings to table is to invest debt money before March 31. Any investment which is made in this financial year - till the time, it is held – will continue to avail indexation benefit and the advantages which indexation in long-term follows, so we have seen a deluge of investors who are looking to invest in debt fund in the next one-three months are preponing their investment till March 31, so that they can take this preferential tax regime by investing in the next three-four days,” he said.
He also noted that investors have been redeeming from MLDs (market-linked debentures) and shifting their investments towards debt MFs.
“Investors who could sell their MLDs to gain tax advantage were sitting on liquidity and if you make investment in debt mutual funds before March 31, you will get advantage in future,” he said.
Also Read | Mutual funds ask investors to put money in debt, international funds before April 1
Agarwal's advice for investors is to maintain a neutral asset allocation, spreading their investments across debt, equities, and global markets. This balanced approach can help minimize risk while still allowing for potential growth.
“Currently we are maintaining a neutral asset allocation between equity, debt and global,” he said.
Rahul Jain, President and Head at Nuvama Wealth, also spoke with CNBC-TV18 about the current state of the market. Jain predicts that there will be renewed interest in bank deposits, as investors seek a safe and reliable place to park their money.
“We will see a renewed interest going for bank deposits because it brings a lot of convenience,” he said.
Also Read | Here's how the changes in Finance Bill 2023 will impact debt mutual funds
In addition, he sees buying in high-ticket insurance policies as another area of growth.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X