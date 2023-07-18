Dengue, malaria cases rise amid Delhi floods — here's why health insurance is a must-have

As seasons change, often drastically in the backdrop of climate change, so do the risks associated with vector-borne diseases. IN such circumstances, having adequate health insurance coverage becomes imperative for individuals and families.

Over 160 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till mid-July this year, the highest for this period since 2018, according to a municipal report released on Monday, July 17. The report, issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), also said 54 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period. This comes at a time when the extra-heavy monsoon rainfall has caused deadly flooding and landslides in several parts of India.

With increased rainfall, mosquitoes, ticks, and other disease-carrying vectors become more active, posing a significant threat to public health. Commonly known as vector-borne diseases, these result from infection transmitted to humans and other animals by these blood-feeding anthropods.

As the seasons change, so do the risks associated with vector-borne diseases. In these circumstances, having adequate health insurance coverage becomes essential for individuals and families.

Financial protection

Vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, chikungunya, and malaria, among others, can lead to severe health complications and prolonged medical treatment. Health insurance serves as a financial safety net, shielding individuals from exorbitant medical expenses.

"With the cost of hospitalisation, diagnostics, medications and follow-up consultations, the financial burden can quickly become overwhelming for those without insurance coverage. By having health insurance, individuals gain peace of mind knowing that they are protected from the potentially devastating financial consequences of vector-borne diseases," said Aftab Chaz, Associate Director and Business Head at Elephant.in, while talking to CNNC-TV18.com.

Access to comprehensive medical care

Health insurance provides individuals access to a wide range of medical services required for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of vector-borne diseases.

"This includes doctor consultations, laboratory tests, diagnostic imaging, prescription medications, and hospitalisation if necessary. Moreover, health insurance often covers preventive measures such as vaccinations and screenings, which are crucial in reducing the risk of contracting vector-borne diseases," Chaz said.

Without insurance, individuals may hesitate to seek timely medical attention due to cost concerns, potentially exacerbating the severity of the illness.

Vector-borne diseases have always been common in India, — however, people take them lightly in the initial phase. This has led to death and other serious conditions in certain cases. The lack of treatment is mostly due to insufficient money or carelessness. Therefore, to take control of such unforeseen situations, it is better to opt for an insurance cover for vector-borne diseases

Coverage for vector disease prevention

Prevention is better than cure, especially when it comes to vector-borne diseases. Health insurance often covers preventive measures such as insect repellents, mosquito nets, and vaccinations, which are crucial in reducing the risk of infection.

"By encouraging and facilitating preventive practices, health insurance plays a vital role in minimising the incidence of vector-borne diseases within communities. This not only protects individuals but also helps in curbing the spread of these diseases on a larger scale," Chaz told CNBC-TV18.com.

Support for long-term care and rehabilitation

According to Chaz, some vector-borne diseases can have long-term health implications, requiring extended medical care and rehabilitation. Health insurance can provide coverage for follow-up consultations, physiotherapy, and other specialised services aimed at restoring individuals to their optimal health.

"This comprehensive support ensures that individuals can recover fully without facing additional financial burdens. As we navigate through this season of heightened vector-borne disease risks, the significance of health insurance cannot be overstated. One should remember that by prioritising health and securing appropriate health insurance coverage, one not only protects himself/ herself but also contributes to the overall well-being of the community," Chaz said.