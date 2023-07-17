Delhi flood crisis | Firms see increase in car insurance claims: Steps to raise yours

Delhi flood crisis: With several parts of the city still heavily waterlogged after the recent extreme rainfall and flooding, car engines and electrical systems are all stressed out. Here are the steps to raise your insurance claim for the same:

Insurance companies have witnessed some increase in claims on the account of heavy rains that have battered in and around Delhi. Animesh Das, Chief Underwriting Officer at ACKO said that they have roughly seen 5-10 percent rise in claim reporting. He added that this may increase once things gets settled and individuals get time to report the damages.

Echoing similar views, Nitin Deo, Chief Technical Officer at Zuno General Insurance said that t he recent flood claims on account of Yamuna river overflowing will take a few days to get reported.

"While the intimations are not yet received, we are ready to handle the volume on account of surge in the claims. Insured individuals also have the option to get their vehicles inspected through a video streaming app called BOLT, allowing for a convenient and contactless inspection process," Deo told CNBC-TV18.com.

Other insurance companies have also informed customers about do's and don'ts to avoid further damage to motor vehicle this season. According to insurers, owners should avoid driving in a water-logged area where water height is above the centre of the tire. Additionally, they should not switch on the ignition or attempt to start the car by jump-starting it — even if the water has receded.

"Tow the vehicle to the nearest garage after disconnecting the battery. At the garage, ask the mechanic to do a thorough check of the car brakes (these have a higher chance of getting damaged as well)," experts say.

Here are the steps to raise a claim for flood-damaged cars:

Step 1: Intimate the insurer by calling them at their toll-free or landline number. The number may be accessible on the website/app of the insurer. It may also be available in the email containing the policy PDF sent to the customer.

Additionally, one can email the insurance partner to notify a claim.

Step 2: Share the details accurately such as information where the car was parked and all. Users will be given a claim registration number.

Step 3: The car insurance company will schedule a pick-up time, tow the car to the garage and assign a surveyor.

Step 4: Collect substantial photo and video evidence that can be shared with the surveyor during vehicle inspection. After examining the damage extent, the claim amount would be conveyed to the owner.

Step 5: Once the repairs are done, and the payment settled (depending on reimbursement or payment made directly by the insurer to the garage partner), the customer’s car is ready to be back on the road again.

Here's a list of insurance companies' claim settlement ratio and number of cashless garages:

Insurance Provider Claim Settlement Ratio Number of Cashless Garages Royal Sundaram General Insurance 92.66% 3,300+ HDFC ERGO General Insurance 91.23% 6,800+ IFFCO Tokio General Insurance 92.65% 4,300+ The Oriental Insurance Company 91.76% 3,100+ Tata AIG General Insurance 90.49% 5,400+ Bajaj Allianz General Insurance 88.83% 4,000+ SBI General Insurance 92.05% 16,000+ Reliance Car Insurance 98% 3700+ Kotak Mahindra Car insurance 82.81% 1000+

(Source: Bankbazaar)

Insurers are mandated by the regulator to publicly share their Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR). CSR is the percentage of claims an insurer settled out of the total claims it received during the year. Considering this helps the user in choosing the right policy.

If the vehicle is damaged, the owner would need to take it to a garage to repair it. Insurers tie up with many garages and offer a cashless facility to the policyholders. This means the amount would be directly settled with the garage by the insurer and owner would not have to pay the amount upfront and claim reimbursement later.