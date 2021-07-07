Decision on DA hike, restoration for central govt employees likely soon

Aiming to boost consumption ahead of the festive season, the Centre may soon restore the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) benefits under 7th Pay Commission for its employees and pensioners.

The final decision could come this week, according to a News18 report.

At present, the central government employees get a DA of 17 percent, effective from July 2019.

At least three DA increments are due as of now -- January and July 2020, besides January 2021. The DA is revised twice every year, in January and July. But the government did not hike the DA last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also expected that the DA hike of July 2021 will be added to the final restored amount.

If it happens, the allowance rate will rise to about 30 percent from the existing 17 percent of basic pay/pension, ranging from Rs 23,000-Rs 2,25,000.

The move may see employees’ monthly pay rising by Rs 6,900 at the entry level to Rs 67,500 for the top posts.

Earlier, it was reported that the Centre might restore the DA from September. In a meeting of the Ministry of Finance, the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery and Department of Personnel and Training on June 26, it was agreed that the central government employees’ DA and pensioners’ DR benefits would be resumed in September 2021, the report said.

Budgetary Impact