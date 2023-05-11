English
Debt funds see sharp turnaround in April, liquid funds witness highest inflows

By Anshul  May 11, 2023 4:25:34 PM IST (Published)

Liquid funds are preferred by investors to park their money for short periods of time. They invest predominantly in highly liquid money market instruments and debt securities of very short tenure and hence provide high liquidity. 

Debt mutual funds witnessed a sharp turnaround in April as they received a huge net inflow of Rs 1,06,677 crore. Except for credit risk and banking and PSU fund categories, all the other categories witnessed net inflows. This came after the category received a massive outflow of Rs 56,884 crore last month,

Expectedly, categories having shorter maturity profile were the biggest beneficiaries. Liquid funds received the highest net inflows during the month followed by money market fund and ultrashort duration fund category.
