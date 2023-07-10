Debt mutual funds see outflow in June — liquid and ultra-short-duration categories the most hit

AMFI data: Liquid funds and ultra-short-duration funds accounted for more than Rs 30,000 crore of outflows, with money market funds and short-duration funds seeing net flows of Rs 10,185 crore, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

Debt mutual fund schemes witnessed net outflow in June after witnessing two consecutive months of net inflows. During June, the segment saw a net outflow of Rs 14,136 crore. Liquid funds and ultra-short-duration funds accounted for more than Rs 30,000 crore of outflows, with money market funds and short-duration funds seeing net flows of Rs 10,185 crore, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

This was expected, with June being a quarter end , when corporates make advance tax payments. Hence, the majority of outflows happened from the liquid and ultra short duration categories, said Melvyn Santarita, Analyst - Manager Research at Morningstar India.

"Having said that investors have continued to show interest towards low duration and money market fund categories, as more clarity with respect to interest rate directional trend is yet to emerge. While there is a consensus that the interest rate hike cycle in India has largely peaked, there is still uncertainty as to when interest rate cuts would start taking shape. This scenario continues to prompt investors to gravitate towards categories with lower maturity profiles since they are less exposed to interest rate risk," Santarita said.

However, some traction was also observed in long duration, dynamic bond, gilt fund and floater fund categories where the duration is dynamically managed, and the funds try to benefit from the interest rate movements.

"This shows that few investors are willing to invest in longer duration bonds in expectation of a cut in interest rates going ahead. As and when there is more clarity on the start of the interest rate cut cycle, these categories may witness enhanced flows," he added.

Categories which take credit bets such as credit risk and medium duration struggled to attract investors during the month. The credit risk recorded an outflow of Rs 318 crore as against Rs 289 outflow in May 2023.

The corporate bond funds, on the other hand, recorded inflows and came in at Rs 522 crore versus Rs 622 crore. The hybrid fund inflow came in at Rs 4,611 crore, while the exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflow stood at Rs 3,402 crore.