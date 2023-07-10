CNBC TV18
Debt mutual funds see outflow in June — liquid and ultra-short-duration categories the most hit
By Anshul  Jul 10, 2023 3:18:54 PM IST (Updated)

AMFI data: Liquid funds and ultra-short-duration funds accounted for more than Rs 30,000 crore of outflows, with money market funds and short-duration funds seeing net flows of Rs 10,185 crore, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

Debt mutual fund schemes witnessed net outflow in June after witnessing two consecutive months of net inflows. During June, the segment saw a net outflow of Rs 14,136 crore. Liquid funds and ultra-short-duration funds accounted for more than Rs 30,000 crore of outflows, with money market funds and short-duration funds seeing net flows of Rs 10,185 crore, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

This was expected, with June being a quarter end, when corporates make advance tax payments. Hence, the majority of outflows happened from the liquid and ultra short duration categories, said Melvyn Santarita, Analyst - Manager Research at Morningstar India.
