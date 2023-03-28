English
personal finance
Mar 28, 2023

Debt MFs still score better than fixed deposits over a long period of time, says expert

By Sonal Bhutra   Mar 28, 2023
Amit Bivalkar's insights highlight the potential benefits of investing in debt MFs over FDs. With their potential for higher returns, tax advantages, and increasing safety, debt MFs may be a better investment option for those looking to grow their wealth over the long term.

Finance Bill 2023 was passed by the Lok Sabha with 64 amendments on Friday. The bill includes the amendments that seek the withdrawal of long-term tax benefits on certain categories of debt mutual funds (MFs) and other tax proposals for FY 2023-24.

According to Amit Bivalkar of Sapient Wealth Advisors & Brokers, debt MFs still score better than a fixed deposit (FD) over a long period of time. While FDs may provide a fixed rate of return, they do not offer the same level of flexibility and potential for higher returns as debt MFs.
Additionally, the taxation impact is one of the benefits that a debt MF offers, which can help investors save on taxes in the long run.
"The taxation impact was one of the benefits that a debt MF offers. It should not make any more difference because if passive income gets taxed like active income, we are at par with fixed deposits but debt MFs still score better than FD over a long period of time," he said.
Bivalkar also pointed out that the taxation of passive income versus active income should not make much of a difference. As long as the returns on the investment are taxed at the same rate, it should not affect the overall comparison between debt MFs and FDs.
Moreover, Bivalkar believes that debt MFs are now at par with fixed deposits in terms of safety and returns. While FDs were traditionally viewed as a safe and low-risk investment option, debt MFs have emerged as a viable alternative with potentially higher returns.
Also Read | Deluge of investors to invest in debt MFs before March ends
