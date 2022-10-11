Debt funds see outflow in Sept — but experts advise to remain invested

By Anshul

Mini The serial repo rate hikes and the festival season may have led to the outflows. CNBC-TV18.com spoke with experts to understand what you should do with your debt mutual funds now and what should be the way forward. Here's what they said.

Debt-oriented mutual funds witnessed a net outflow of Rs 65,372 crore in September 2022, compared to the previous month's net inflow of Rs 49,164 crore. Liquid funds saw a significant outflow of Rs 59,970 crore in this category, followed by money market funds and ultra-short duration funds.

However, inflows were observed in overnight funds of Rs 33,128 crore; and in long-duration funds of Rs 110 crore.

Why the outflows

In the high inflationary scenario, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been increasing the repo rate to lower inflation, due to which the debt market is likely to be volatile, said Priya Agrawal, Money Coach at LXME.

The central bank in its last policy announced a 50 basis point (bps) hike in the repo rate — that is the rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks — taking it to 5.90 percent.

For the uninitiated, RBI has hiked the repo rate by 140 bps in the previous three policies too. The first hike was of 40 bps in May; followed by a 50 bps hike in June. It again raised repo rate by 50 bps in August.

Considering the recent hike of 50 bps, the total rise comes to 190 bps.

Debt mutual funds, especially long-term bond funds, are typically affected by rate hikes.

Debt mutual fund schemes invest in fixed income securities like government bonds; hence, an increase in repo rate may make the debt schemes less attractive as it may decrease the net asset value (NAV) of the debt schemes.

A debt fund's net asset value is often affected by changes in yields. Yield movements tend to impact the NAV of debt funds. Increasing bond yields negatively impact long-duration bond prices.

Additionally, Agrawal said people need liquidity in the ongoing festive season, which might have led to the increase in outflows recently.

Investors' approach

It's important to note here that investors should continue maintaining their debt funds.

The fear of recession is looming everywhere and in such a scenario it would become difficult to predict what will happen next and when things will improve. Therefore, it is crucial that investors have their portfolio in place.

According to experts, debt funds could be valuable to investors' portfolio during a recession or a volatile market situation as these assets are considered less volatile than equity.

Also, due to the relatively low interest rates offered on bank fixed deposits of similar tenure, liquid funds and ultra-short debt funds remain better suited as short-term investment vehicles, Abhinav Angirish, Founder at Investonline.in told CNBC-TV18.com.

"During this volatile market environment, long-term fixed income investors are advised to invest in dynamic bond funds for 2-3 years for a 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade between 7.2 percent and 7.6 percent. It would be ideal if the holding period would match the duration of the debt fund. If they are investing for three months, a liquid fund is the best choice. A money market fund is a good option for one year," he said.

He, however, asked investors to avoid taking a plunge in longer-duration debt funds (with a maturity profile of 5-10 years) when interest rates are rising, as they would be highly volatile and have a high-interest rate risk.