  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Debt fund vs fixed deposit: Know which is a better investment option

Updated : September 22, 2020 09:58 AM IST

Bank fixed deposits are often the first port of call for those starting their investment journey.
However, despite the recent setbacks to the debt markets, raising awareness of mutual funds has prompted a large section of retail investors to invest in debt funds for their exposure to fixed-income securities.
Debt fund vs fixed deposit: Know which is a better investment option

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Raj Thackeray fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing mask aboard ferry

Raj Thackeray fined Rs 1,000 for not wearing mask aboard ferry

CAMS IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 82%; retail quota sees 1.4 times subscription

CAMS IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 82%; retail quota sees 1.4 times subscription

CAMS IPO issue opens with a price band of Rs 1,229-1,230/share: Should you subscribe?

CAMS IPO issue opens with a price band of Rs 1,229-1,230/share: Should you subscribe?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement