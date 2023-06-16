Deadline to update Aadhaar free of cost extended to September 14 | How to avail service

UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended free Aadhaar update service by 3 months from June 14 to September 14, 2023. This service is, however, free only on the myAadhaar portal and attracts a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier. To update it, upload proof of identity and proof of address documents, UIDAI mentioned on its website.

UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. If there is a need to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use the online update service or may visit the nearest Aadhaar centre.

How to use the free service?

Residents can access the free service by logging onto https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal using their Aadhaar number. A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Further, users can go to ‘Document Update’, verify their details and upload documents to revalidate their information.

To avail of the facility, one needs to submit proof of identity and address at the official website.

Here are the steps to update the address in Aadhaar online:

Step 1: Go to the Aadhaar self-service update portal and click on the 'proceed to update address' option.

Step 2: Log in using the Aadhaar number, registered mobile number and OTP.

Step 3: In case of valid address proof, click on 'Proceed to Update Address.'

Step 4: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP.'

Step 5: Enter the OTP and log in to the Aadhaar account.

Step 6: Enter the new address after selecting the 'update address via address proof' option. One can also use the 'Update Address vis Secret Code' option.

Step 7: Enter the residential address mentioned in the 'Proof of Address.'

Step 8: Now, select the document type that is to be submitted as address proof.

Step 9: Upload the scanned copy of the address proof and click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 10: Aadhaar update request will be accepted and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.