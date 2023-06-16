CNBC TV18
Deadline to update Aadhaar free of cost extended to September 14 | How to avail service

Deadline to update Aadhaar free of cost extended to September 14 | How to avail service

Deadline to update Aadhaar free of cost extended to September 14 | How to avail service
By Anshul  Jun 16, 2023 12:01:11 PM IST (Published)

UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended free Aadhaar update service by 3 months from June 14 to September 14, 2023. This service is, however, free only on the myAadhaar portal and attracts a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier. To update it, upload proof of identity and proof of address documents, UIDAI mentioned on its website.

How to use the free service?
Residents can access the free service by logging onto https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/portal using their Aadhaar number. A One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the registered mobile number.
