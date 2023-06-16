Deadline to update Aadhaar free of cost extended to September 14 | How to avail service

UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended free Aadhaar update service by 3 months from June 14 to September 14, 2023. This service is, however, free only on the myAadhaar portal and attracts a fee of Rs 50 at physical Aadhaar centres, as in the case earlier. To update it, upload proof of identity and proof of address documents, UIDAI mentioned on its website.

Live Tv

Loading...

UIDAI has been encouraging residents to upload Proof of Identity and Proof of Address (PoI/PoA) documents to revalidate their demographic details, especially if Aadhaar was issued 10 years back and never got updated. If there is a need to change demographic details (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc), the residents can use the online update service or may visit the nearest Aadhaar centre.

How to use the free service?