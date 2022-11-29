All pensioners are required to submit their life certificate in November each year to pension disbursing authorities (PDA) such as banks and post offices to receive their monthly share. Read more here

The deadline to submit "life certificate" or 'Jeevan Praman Patra' for government pensioners will end on November 30, 2022. i.e. tomorrow. All pensioners are required to submit their life certificate in November each year to pension disbursing authorities (PDA) such as banks and post offices to receive their monthly share.

So, is the deadline applicable to all pensioners?

No. There is no such deadline for private sector employees receiving pension from the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995.

According to EPFO, the Jeevan Praman Patra is valid for 12 months in case of EPS '95 pensioners and they can submit it at any time, which will be valid for one year from date of submission. This means that pensioners under EPS '95 are not required to submit Jeevan Praman in November 2022 if the pension was started less than a year ago.

What are the necessary documents to generate Jeevan Pramaan?

The pensioner must provide an Aadhaar number, name, mobile number and self-declared pension-related information like PPO Number, pension account number, bank details, name of the Pension Sanctioning Authority, Pension Disbursing Authority, etc.

The pensioner must also provide his/her biometrics — iris or fingerprint.

The certificate can be submitted by pensioners either by presenting themselves personally at PDAs or by delivering a life certificate online.

Is the Pramaan ID/Jeevan Pramaan valid for life?

The Pramaan ID/Jeevan Pramaan is not valid for life. The validity period is as per rules specified by the Pension Sanctioning Authority. Once the validity period is over, a new Jeevan Pramaan Certificate needs to be obtained.

What should one do if Jeevan Pramaan is rejected?

One needs to contact their Pension Disbursing Agency. Jeevan Pramaan is rejected in case the wrong particulars are provided by pensioners while generating the digital life certificate. A new Jeevan Pramaan is to be generated by providing all correct information and biometrics.

What are the ways to submit a life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan?

There are five ways through which pensioners can manually or digitally submit their annual life certificate:

Via face recognition: The government allows pensioners to submit digital life certificate (DLC) using face-recognition technology system based on Aadhaar database.

Via doorstep banking: The certificate can also be submitted through Doorstep Banking Alliance. There is a nominal charge for the service and the concerned official will visit to the person's home and complete the process.

Via postman: The department of posts and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the doorstep service for submitting digital life certificates through postman. To avail of this service, the pensioner must download the postinfo app from the google play store.