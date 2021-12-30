Deadline to submit 'life certificate' ends on Dec 31; here's how to generate 'Jeevan Pramaan Patra' online

The deadline for government pensioners to submit their annual life certificate or 'Jeevan Pramaan Certifiacte' will end on December 31, 2021 i.e. tomorrow. It is vital for pensioners of all hues to submit a 'Life Certificate' every year to Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) such as banks, post offices et al to receive their monthly share.

The document acts as proof that the pensioner is still alive.

So, those who have not done so should do it at the earliest.

Pensioners can submit their annual life certificates at PDAs either by presenting themselves personally or by delivering a life certificate online.

Pensioners can obtain 'Jeevan Pramaan Patra' from these places:

1) Various Citizen Service Centre (CSC ) located across India

2) office of Pension Disbursing Agencies (PDA) such as Post Office, Banks, Treasury, etc

3) It can also be generated from home/any location on a Windows PC/Laptop( ver 7 & above) or Android Mobile ( KitKat & above )

How can one search for nearest CSC?

One can search for nearest CSC by clicking on 'Locate a Centre' on https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in portal. You can also send SMS to 7738299899 with keyword "JPL" and alongwith pincode. E.g. JPL 110003 and send it to 7738299899.

How to generate Jeevan Pramaan from CSC or office of PDA?

Pensioner visits a CSC or office of PDA and provide the required information to the operator. The operator enters this information into the system i.e Jeevan Pramaan Application.

The pensioner has to then provide his/her biometrics. On successful Aadhaar based biometric authentication, Jeevan Pramaan is generated with a unique id called Pramaan Id.

An acknowledgement message quoting the Pramaan Id is sent as an SMS to the mobile number provided by the pensioner.

A pensioner has to provide Aadhaar Number, Name, Mobile Number and self declared Pension Related Information like PPO Number, Pension Account number, Bank details, Name of Pension Sanctioning Authority, Pension Disbursing Authority, etc. The pensioner has to also provide his/her biometrics either iris or fingerprint.

How to generate Jeevan Pramaan Patra online?

This can be done by install ' Jeevan Pramaan Application' on PC/mobile. The application can also be downloaded from https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in portal.

Once verified, a Pramaan Id will be generated.