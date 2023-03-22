India extends deadline to link voter ID with Aadhaar card to March 31, 2024

Users can link their Aadhaar with Voter ID online or through SMS. Know step-by-step guide here

The government has extended the last date to link Voter ID with Aadhaar card to March 31, 2024, from the earlier April 1, 2023. Users can link their Aadhaar with Voter ID online or through SMS. However, the government has stated that it is voluntary and not mandatory. According to the Election Commission, this linking helps in the “identification of registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency”.

In December 2021, the Lok Sabha had passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, which authorised the linking of Aadhaar with Voter IDs.

Here is how to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online:

Step 1:

Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal (NVSP) - nvsp.in.

Step 2: Log in to the portal and go to the "Search in Electoral Roll" option on the homepage.

Step 3: Feed in personal details and enter the Aadhaar number.

Step 4: After entering Aadhar details, users will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number or email.

Step 5: To authenticate, enter the OTP. Once done, your Voter ID card will be linked to the Aadhaar card.

The Election Commission offers a form to weed out duplicate entries in the electoral roll. According to the EC, Forms 6, 7, 8 have been modified and a new Form 6B has been introduced for the collection of Aadhaar data of electors to make the forms for registration of electors user-friendly.

Form 6B is available on the ECI/CEO websites and on GARUDA, NVSP, VHA etc. for online filling of Aadhaar. Those who prefer the offline route can submit a hard copy of Form 6B to booth-level officers. These officers have been asked to digitise the collected forms within seven days of their receipt.

