English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsIndia extends deadline to link voter ID with Aadhaar card to March 31, 2024

India extends deadline to link voter ID with Aadhaar card to March 31, 2024

India extends deadline to link voter ID with Aadhaar card to March 31, 2024
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Mar 22, 2023 9:26:43 AM IST (Published)

Users can link their Aadhaar with Voter ID online or through SMS. Know step-by-step guide here

The government has extended the last date to link Voter ID with Aadhaar card to March 31, 2024, from the earlier April 1, 2023. Users can link their Aadhaar with Voter ID online or through SMS. However, the government has stated that it is voluntary and not mandatory. According to the Election Commission, this linking helps in the “identification of registration of the name of the same person in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency”.

Recommended Articles

View All
Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables

Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables

Mar 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India

One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India

Mar 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


In December 2021, the Lok Sabha had passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, which authorised the linking of Aadhaar with Voter IDs.
Here is how to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online:
Step 1:
Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal (NVSP) - nvsp.in.
Step 2: Log in to the portal and go to the "Search in Electoral Roll" option on the homepage.
Step 3: Feed in personal details and enter the Aadhaar number.
Step 4: After entering Aadhar details, users will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number or email.
Step 5: To authenticate, enter the OTP. Once done, your Voter ID card will be linked to the Aadhaar card.
The Election Commission offers a form to weed out duplicate entries in the electoral roll. According to the EC, Forms 6, 7, 8 have been modified and a new Form 6B has been introduced for the collection of Aadhaar data of electors to make the forms for registration of electors user-friendly.
Form 6B is available on the ECI/CEO websites and on GARUDA, NVSP, VHA etc. for online filling of Aadhaar. Those who prefer the offline route can submit a hard copy of Form 6B to booth-level officers. These officers have been asked to digitise the collected forms within seven days of their receipt.
ALSO READ | Have you linked your PAN with Aadhaar? Know steps to check status online
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AadhaarAadhaar cardAadhaar numbervoter id

Next Article

Income increase, tax benefits for govt employees & pensioners under 7th Pay Commission—Read details

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X