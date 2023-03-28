English
Deadline for nominations in demat and trading accounts extended to September 30

Deadline for nominations in demat and trading accounts extended to September 30

By Shivani Bazaz   | Anshul  Mar 28, 2023 8:50:58 AM IST (Published)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has made it mandatory for all demat and trading account holders to have a nominee.

In a major development, the deadline for nominations in demat and trading accounts has been extended to September 30, 2023. Similar decision is expected for mutual funds too, industry sources informed CNBC-TV18. Currently, the last date for nominations in mutual funds is March 31, 2023.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has made it mandatory for all demat and trading account holders to have a nominee. As a result, demat accounts can be frozen if investors fail to add nominations by September 30, 2023.
ALSO READ | Mutual funds ask investors to put money in debt, international funds before April 1
Existing investors who have already provided nomination details are not required to resubmit the nomination details. Those who have not submitted nomination details to date and intend to submit their nomination or opt out of nomination may also be allowed to do so.
How can this be done?
Investors can submit or withdraw their nominations via two-factor authentication login on trading platforms for stock brokers or depository participants that offer such a service
The details previously required, like mobile number, e-mail ID and identification details of the nominee/guardian of the minor nominee, have been made optional.
There is a declaration form which should be signed by the account holder. Nomination or declaration forms can also be filled online using the e-sign facility which does not require a witness signature until the account holder uses a thumb impression instead of a signature.
ALSO READ | PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline nears: Here's what happens if you don't do it by March 31
