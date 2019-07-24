Deadline for income tax return filing extended to August 31: Here's what you all need to know
Updated : July 24, 2019 04:42 PM IST
The decision has been taken keeping in mind the hurdles faced by the taxpayers in the issuance of Form 16, changes in the forms, tax-filing utilities and technical glitches with return forms.
For the assessment year 2019-20, the tax-deducted at source form was modified along with rules for filing TDS returns by employers.
By filing your returns on time, you are eligible for certain benefits such as carry-forward losses and avoiding late filing fee, which is up to Rs 10,000.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more