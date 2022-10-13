DCB Bank reintroduces 'Suraksha Fixed Deposit' with Rs 10 lakh insurance cover

By CNBCTV18.com

DCB Bank has relaunched its 'Suraksha Fixed Deposit (FD)' scheme. It is a 3-year FD scheme that provides combination of savings and safety for depositors as well as their dependents or loved ones.

According to a statement from the bank, the scheme provides a high-interest rate of 7.10 percent p.a. on a three-year deposit and free life insurance cover either equal to the amount of the Suraksha FD or up to Rs 10 lakh if the Suraksha FD amount is greater than Rs 10 lakh.

The DCB Suraksha FD customer does not pay premium for the insurance cover. Moreover, there is no requirement for medical test to enjoy the life insurance coverage, the bank said.

"The life insurance cover is available with a term of 36 months an is valid from 18 years of age till the depositor turns 55. Prospective depositors can invest in the FD by providing PAN, nomination and email," it said.

This scheme is also available for NRIs.

NRIs who prefer to book the DCB NRI Suraksha FCNR Deposit may do so using any of these foreign currencies - USD, AUD, CAD, EURO, or GBP, the lender said.

On the other hand, the bank offers 7.10 percent per annum interest rate on fixed deposit of 700 days or 3 years, that annually yields 7.49 percent p.a. or 7.84 percent p.a. respectively. Senior citizens can earn 7.60 percent p.a. for the same duration, and the yields are 8.05 percent p.a. and 8.45 percent p.a. respectively.

For a longer tenure of 5 year FD, 7 percent p.a. rate is availbale for which the annualised yield is 8.43 percent p.a. Senior citizens can earn 7.50 percent p.a. that translates to 9.14 percent p.a. annualised yield. A 10 year Fixed Deposit is also available.

Here are the latest FD rates offered by DCB Bank:

Tenure Deposit Interest Rate(percent per annum) Effective Annualised Yield (% per annum) * Rate for Senior Citizens (% per annum) Effective Annualised Yield (% per annum) Single Deposit of less than Rs 2 crore 7 days to 14 days 3.75% 3.75% 4.25% 4.25% 15 days to 45 days 3.75% 3.75% 4.25% 4.25% 46 days to 90 days 3.75% 3.75% 4.25% 4.25% 91 days to less than 6 months 4.50% 4.50% 5.00% 5.00% 6 months to less than 12 months 5.70% 5.78% 6.20% 6.29% 12 months 6.10% 6.24% 6.60% 6.77% More than 12 months to less than 15 months 6.10% 6.24% 6.60% 6.77% 15 months to less than 18 months 6.75% 6.98% 7.25% 7.52% 18 months to less than 700 days 6.75% 7.10% 7.25% 7.66% 700 days 7.10% 7.49% 7.60% 8.05% More than 700 days to less than 36 months 7.10% 7.76% 7.60% 8.36% 36 months 7.10% 7.84% 7.60% 8.45% More than 36 months to 60 months 7.00% 8.43% 7.50% 9.14% More than 60 months to 120 months 7.00% 10.02% 7.50% 11.02%

(Source: DCB Bank)