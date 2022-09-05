Benefits and features of personal accident insurance coverage

By Anshul

Mini Personal accident insurance is useful to get the financial assistance to you and your family in the event of an accident that leads to death and bodily injuries. Read on to understand details

Prominent businessman and former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died on Sunday in a road mishap in Palghar district while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. As per prima facie details about the accident, Mistry's car (which was being driven by a well-known gynaecologist from Mumbai) attempted to overtake another vehicle from the left and lost control.

While such accidents are unfortunate, it's vital to understand that accidents can happen anywhere to anybody, even when driving at lower speeds, in safer areas. After such a mishap, life can take a turn for the worse after and hence it is crucial to have a reliable personal accident insurance policy in place.

A personal accident insurance policy will provide coverage against both disability, as well as accidental death.

What exactly is a personal accident cover?

A personal accident policy protects the insured against death or disability caused by accident. It simultaneously provides financial help to the dependent family members and unburdens them at a crucial time. The payout provided by an insurer depends on the accident’s impact, with different payouts for partial and permanent disability.

A personal accident insurance policy provides compensation for three types of disabilities.

"First, total and permanent disability, in which the policyholder suffers significant, irreversible damage and cannot earn or live regularly. Second, partial and permanent disability, in which the policyholder suffers partial but irreversible damage that reduces their capacity to live a regular life to a great extent. Lastly, total and temporary disability, where the policyholder suffers physical damage that prevents them from living a normal life temporarily,” said Venkatesh Naidu, CEO of Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking Ltd.

Why should you get personal accident cover?

In a country like ours where accidents have moved beyond roads, devastating lives in places like construction sites, footpaths, etc., a personal accident cover is highly needed. As one of the most effective ways to ensure personal safety, a personal accident cover safeguards finances in the unfortunate event of an accident, Naidu told CNBC-TV18.com.

Also, regardless of how hard the impact of an accident is, it could adversely affect the life of dependents. Hence, getting a personal accident cover can give you an upper hand in such situations and protect your family.

Moreover, besides giving coverage against disability and death, several personal accident covers provide financial support to the insured. The thought behind this consideration is to financially capacitate a completely or partially affected individual after an accident. While personal accident cover might not be the most commonly opted insurance in India , it is one of the best ways of getting vital security.

How does personal accident insurance work?

According to Naidu, the payout for a policyholder depends on the total sum insured and the accident's impact. Therefore, accidents involving death or permanent disability receive the entire payout, while accidents involving partial damages are covered depending upon the severity of the disablement.

"It is advised to carefully go through the agreement of a policy to understand its payout," he said.

Besides its elementary function, the personal accident cover could be integrated with add-ons to provide holistic support to the policyholder. Some popular add-ons for personal accident cover include Hospital Cash Benefits, Ambulance Expense Cover, etc. These add-ons further supplement the personal accident cover with an extensive safety net.