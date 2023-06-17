All insurers directed to fast-track settlements of all Cyclone Biparjoy claims

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in a statement said it has issued isntructions to the insurance companies to mobilise all resources to ensure the service response is immediate, including engaging the services of surveyors, investigators and loss adjustors for quick settlements of claims arising out of havoc created by the Cyclone Biparjoy.

The IRDAI has directed all general as well as standalone health insurance companies to fast track the settlement of Biparjoy claims.

The IRDAI has directed the insurers to immediately communicate the nomination of a senior executive in each affected state/union territory to its chief secretary or officer.

"Insurers will be responding/assisting the claimants through their 24x7 helplines, special claims desks at district level with delegated claims settlement teams for speedy processing and settlement of claims. Insurers have been advised to settle claim payments/on account payments at the earliest and also encourage policyholders to use electronic communication wherever possible for correspondence," the IRDAI statement said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached Gujarat to take stock of the on-ground situation. He is also be meeting the evacuated people, who are temporarily residing in shelter homes.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which started brewing in the Arabian Sea on June 6, made its landfall nine days later in Gujarat on June 15. The landfall process started around 6.30pm and ended around midnight. It passed the Jakhau Port in Gujarat and its eye was eventually over land.

According a National Disaster Response Force report on Friday, two people had died and 23 were injured after the cyclone made landfall. As many as 24 animals also died.

Strong winds in Morbi resulted in the breaking of electric wires and poles which caused power outages in almost 45 villages of the Mahilya tehsil.

However, power was soon restored in all of them except nine.

Naliya reported similar weather conditions and damage to nature.