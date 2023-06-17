All insurers directed to fast-track settlements of all Cyclone Biparjoy claims

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in a statement said it has issued isntructions to the insurance companies to mobilise all resources to ensure the service response is immediate, including engaging the services of surveyors, investigators and loss adjustors for quick settlements of claims arising out of havoc created by the Cyclone Biparjoy.

The IRDAI has directed all general as well as standalone health insurance companies to fast track the settlement of Biparjoy claims.

The IRDAI has directed the insurers to immediately communicate the nomination of a senior executive in each affected state/union territory to its chief secretary or officer.