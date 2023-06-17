CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeAll insurers directed to fast track settlements of all Cyclone Biparjoy claims News

All insurers directed to fast-track settlements of all Cyclone Biparjoy claims

All insurers directed to fast-track settlements of all Cyclone Biparjoy claims
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 17, 2023 4:35:25 PM IST (Updated)

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in a statement said it has issued isntructions to the insurance companies to mobilise all resources to ensure the service response is immediate, including engaging the services of surveyors, investigators and loss adjustors for quick settlements of claims arising out of havoc created by the Cyclone Biparjoy.

The IRDAI has directed all general as well as standalone health insurance companies to fast track the settlement of Biparjoy claims.

Live Tv

Loading...

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in a statement said it has issued isntructions to the insurance companies to mobilise all resources to ensure the service response is immediate, including engaging the services of surveyors, investigators and loss adjustors for quick settlements of claims arising out of havoc created by the Cyclone Biparjoy.
The IRDAI has directed the insurers to immediately communicate the nomination of a senior executive in each affected state/union territory to its chief secretary or officer.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X