Cyclone Biparjoy | How home and car insurance can keep you afloat — Check list of policies

Natural disaster can hit anywhere and anytime, causing damage to belongings. Hence, it becomes important to insure your home and car with right policy. Read this to understand

Nature is unpredictable. Take the recent Cyclone Biparjoy, for example. The occurrence of such cyclones puts a lot of things at risk, including homes and cars. The post-repair costs, in these cases, can be high. But the good news is if individuals have comprehensive insurance, they need not worry too much about expenses.

Scope of insurance

Natural disasters like cyclones usually come under the "Act of God" and experts suggest individuals have comprehensive home and motor insurance policies for protection against them.