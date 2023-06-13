CNBC TV18
Cyclone Biparjoy | How home and car insurance can keep you afloat — Check list of policies

By Anshul  Jun 13, 2023 2:26:41 PM IST (Published)

Natural disaster can hit anywhere and anytime, causing damage to belongings. Hence, it becomes important to insure your home and car with right policy. Read this to understand

Nature is unpredictable. Take the recent Cyclone Biparjoy, for example. The occurrence of such cyclones puts a lot of things at risk, including homes and cars. The post-repair costs, in these cases, can be high. But the good news is if individuals have comprehensive insurance, they need not worry too much about expenses.

Scope of insurance
Natural disasters like cyclones usually come under the "Act of God" and experts suggest individuals have comprehensive home and motor insurance policies for protection against them.
Home insurance policies have been standardised by the Insurance Regulatory Development and Authority of India (IRDAI) where consumers can take protection against fire, lightning and flooding. There are typically three types of home insurance policies: one that covers the contents of the house, one that covers the building, and one that covers the building as well as its contents (personal belongings in the house such as furniture and electronic goods).
