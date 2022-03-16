Cyber fraudsters hack co-op bank's server, siphon off over Rs 1.51 crore

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Cyber fraudsters stole over Rs 1.51 crore after hacking into the server of a cooperative bank in Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Cyber fraudsters stole over Rs 1.51 crore after hacking into the server of a cooperative bank in Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.
The bank's server was hacked and the data was tampered with on March 12 by unidentified hackers who siphoned off Rs 1,51,96,854, police said.
A case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 65 of the Information Technology Act at Manpada police station under the Kalyan division.
No arrest is made so far, a police officer said.
"We are working on some clues. Our investigation is on," the officer added.
Also read:
Cyber fraud in banking: Key threats and how to overcome them
(Edited by : Shloka Badkar)
Tags
Previous Article

SC seeks Future's response on Amazon's plea on resumption of arbitration & FRL assets

Next Article

Siphoning of RFL funds: SC dismisses interim bail plea of Shivinder Mohan Singh