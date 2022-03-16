Cyber fraudsters hack co-op bank's server, siphon off over Rs 1.51 crore

Cyber fraudsters stole over Rs 1.51 crore after hacking into the server of a cooperative bank in Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The bank's server was hacked and the data was tampered with on March 12 by unidentified hackers who siphoned off Rs 1,51,96,854, police said.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 65 of the Information Technology Act at Manpada police station under the Kalyan division.

No arrest is made so far, a police officer said.

"We are working on some clues. Our investigation is on," the officer added.

