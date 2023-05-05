CVV not needed in India — Visa first to do away with 3-digit number on back of your credit card

2 Min(s) Read
Payments giant Visa's move is in line with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on tokenisation (explained inside), which came into effect in India last year.
Payments giant Visa on Friday, May 5, said the company has introduced CVV (cardholder verification value)-free online transactions for domestic tokenised credentials in India.
The move is in line with the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on tokenisation, which came into effect last year, the company said in a press release.
As the first payment network to introduce CVV-free online transactions across the merchant ecosystem, Visa aims to make domestic card-not-present (CNP) tokenised transactions faster while ensuring safer and more secure transactions for its consumers.