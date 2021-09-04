Currency notes with 786 serial number can fetch you up to Rs 3 lakh; find out how

The next time you are making a cash transaction, just take a look at the currency notes. If you happen to find the serial number 786 on a note, sell it on e-commerce platforms like eBay and earn up to Rs 3 lakh. Yes, you read that right.

The number 786 is considered sacred among followers of Islam. That’s why buyers and collectors are ready to shell as much as Rs 3 lakh for a note irrespective of the value of the currency.

It is not only this particular serial number that is in high demand, but coins with special images, special edition coins and notes or vintage/old coins are going for astronomical amounts. Anyone owning a currency note on these lines can sell them online through many auction sites like eBay that allow people to buy and sell unique currency notes and coins.

A Re 1 coin was auctioned for Rs 10 crore. This was a special coin issued in the year 1885 when the British ruled India. In June, a 1933 coin having a face value of $20 was sold for $18.9 million in New York.

Another currency note that excites collectors is the Rs 5 note with a picture of a tractor and the serial number 786. Also, an old Re 1 note can be sold for up to Rs 45,000 if it is signed by then-Governor HM Patel in 1957 and has the serial number - 123456. Its auction price on the online platform Coinbazzar is Rs. 44,999.