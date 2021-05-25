  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Cryptocurrencies vs gold: Which should be your perfect 'buy' now?

Updated : May 25, 2021 19:04:34 IST

Kumar Gaura, founder and CEO of Cashaa further says cryptocurrency is small as compared to gold, hence they are more volatile.
Crypto, Prof. Krupesh Thakkar says, might have given an investor immense returns but its volatility outweighs its growth.
Cryptocurrencies vs gold: Which should be your perfect 'buy' now?
Published : May 25, 2021 07:04 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

BSE mkt cap hits record high; CEO Ashish Chauhan says exchange adding nearly 1 lakh investors daily

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

India reports 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 41 days; active cases fall by 1.34 lakh

India reports 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 41 days; active cases fall by 1.34 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement