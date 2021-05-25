Cryptocurrencies vs gold: Which should be your perfect 'buy' now?

Cryptocurrencies have recently gained immense attention all around the world. The phenomenal rise in their value has attracted many retail investors towards them, particularly the millennial generation.

However, market experts ask investors to be careful here.

Comparing it to gold, experts call the yellow metal a better bet.

According to Prof. Krupesh Thakkar, CFA, HoD of financial markets and fintech, ITM B-School, for any asset to become an integral part of the portfolio, it should have a proven stable record of consistent growth in value with relatively stable volatility issued by reliable organisations.

Crypto, Thakkar says, might have given an investor immense returns but its volatility outweighs its growth.

"Also, the issuing entity is questionable here, the recent DeFi100 story explains it the best where the whole investment has been eroded," he states.

Recently, DeFi100 coin scam came to light where developers exited scammed investors for about $32 million, as per a report by Coindesk.

Also read: Should you invest in cryptocurrencies via SIP?

Comparing cryptocurrencies to gold as an investment, Thakkar says yellow metal is fulfilling all the criteria of a good investment since it has both store value and growth phenomena.

"Gold is considered to be the safe haven for ages. Whenever there has been a financial or political crisis, people shift their investments to gold. It is also a perfect inflation hedge. More so, its value is determined by certain economic and fundamental, measurable factors which make the prediction of gold prices more reliable. The volatility has also been lower than other asset classes owing to a large number of participants," he stresses.

Kumar Gaura, founder and CEO of Cashaa further says cryptocurrency is small as compared to gold, hence they are more volatile.

"Volatility happens to be the key reason behind traders’ participation too,” he states.

Also read | Short term vs long term: Which is better for investments in cryptocurrencies?

Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of ClearTax asks individuals to allocate at least 5-10 percent of their portfolio towards gold, which may serve as a hedge against inflation and protect their portfolio against volatility. One can invest in gold ETFs or gold funds instead of physical gold through the systematic investment plan right away if their portfolio lacks the requisite allocation towards gold.

On the other hand, he recommends one invest only the money they can afford to lose in cryptocurrencies.

For instance, Gupta adds, that the prices of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ethereum crashed by over 30 percent in just one week. So, investors may invest in cryptocurrencies only if they are aggressive ones with a long-term investment horizon.

Additionally, cryptocurrencies are not legal tender in India.

“There is uncertainty around the regulation and taxation of cryptocurrencies in India. The RBI has asked lenders to reconsider their ties with traders and cryptocurrency exchanges. Several commercial banks in India have taken a negative stance towards the cryptocurrency market and have stopped transactions with cryptocurrency exchanges. So, it's better to wait until clarity emerges around regulation and taxation,” Gupta warns.