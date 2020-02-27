  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 27
Asian stocks extend losses as coronavirus fears grow
Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
Home Personal finance
Finance

CRR-exempted loans: RBI says deduction only on incremental lending

Updated : February 27, 2020 11:55 PM IST

In its bid to boost retail credit flow, the RBI on February 6 announced that incremental loans towards automobile purchases, residential housing and loans to MSMEs will be set against the mandatory cash reserve ratio (CRR).
This means that for any fresh loan to these three segments, the banks need not set aside the mandatory 4 per cent of deposits as CRR.
The RBI also said the incremental loans to the factoring units of MSMEs discounted under the trade receivables discounting system (TReDs) are also eligible for CRR exemption.
CRR-exempted loans: RBI says deduction only on incremental lending

You May Also Like

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement