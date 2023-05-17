Using credit cards on UPI — can it derail your financial discipline?

Credit cards work on a deferred payment basis, which means customers can use the product or service now and pay for it later. Linking credit cards to the UPI is an added advantage for users who prefer UPI over swiping their debit and credit cards. CNBC TV18 speaks to some experts to get a balanced view on the pros and cons of the linkage.

Several lenders across the country have linked their Rupay credit card to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network. This move is expected to simplify customers’ utilisation of credit by leveraging the flexibility that UPI has to offer. While this may look like a game changer for the digital payment system, the key question that arises is will this tempt users to splurge more and come in the way of their financial discipline?

First, let's decode the concept behind credit card on UPI

Credit cards work on a deferred payment basis, which means customers can use the product or service now and pay for it later. Linking credit cards to the UPI is an added advantage for users who prefer UPI over swiping their debit and credit cards.

Customers can now use their credit cards to make a wider variety of payments. The same can be done by linking the card details on different UPI apps.

“Linking credit cards to UPI apps will allow credit card customers to participate and leverage the UPI QR ecosystem created by offline payment players like PhonePe, G-Pay, etc. to make fast, secure, and convenient payments to small merchants, along with the benefits of credit cards, including rewards,” said Mehul Mistry, Global Head, Strategy, Digital Financial Services & Partnerships, while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.

The pros

Mistry thinks that integration of credit cards with UPI can be a powerful tool for consumers. While it is crucial to maintain financial discipline, the judicious use of linking credit cards on UPI can become a very powerful small-ticket credit proposition for consumers.

Echoing similar views, Adhil Shetty, CEO at BankBazaar.com, believes that this concept can be more rewarding for customers as long as they maintain financial discipline.

"They can set shopping and spending limits and make sure they do not go overboard with their spends while enjoying savings via discounts, and rewards," Shetty told CNBC-TV18.com.

In addition to this, customers can gain a better understanding of their spending habits and exercise greater control over their finances.

The feasibility

Experts say using UPI on credit cards responsibly means taking advantage of the benefits they offer and reinforcing good financial habits that will lead to long-term financial well-being.

Talking to CNBC-TV18.com. Bipin Preet Singh, Co-Founder & CEO at MobiKwik, said linking credit cards with UPI does not fundamentally change the principles of responsible financial management.

"By monitoring transactions, making timely payments, and being mindful of one's spending habits, individuals can leverage credit cards on UPI to their advantage while upholding good financial practices. And the advantages are manifold. Traditionally, UPI users were limited to linking their savings or current accounts, which restricted their payment options. Now, individuals can harness the power of their credit cards, using their credit limit to easily make UPI transactions," Singh said.

Notably, users are not required to carry physical cards, swiping, tapping or waiting for OTPs in this case. Using credit cards on UPI also saves time and eliminates the risks associated with physical card usages, such as skimming or card loss.

ALSO READ | RuPay goes live on CVV-less payments for tokenised cards