Using credit cards on UPI — can it derail your financial discipline?

Credit cards work on a deferred payment basis, which means customers can use the product or service now and pay for it later. Linking credit cards to the UPI is an added advantage for users who prefer UPI over swiping their debit and credit cards. CNBC TV18 speaks to some experts to get a balanced view on the pros and cons of the linkage.
Several lenders across the country have linked their Rupay credit card to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network. This move is expected to simplify customers’ utilisation of credit by leveraging the flexibility that UPI has to offer. While this may look like a game changer for the digital payment system, the key question that arises is will this tempt users to splurge more and come in the way of their financial discipline?
First, let's decode the concept behind credit card on UPI
