English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsUsing credit cards on UPI — can it derail your financial discipline?

Using credit cards on UPI — can it derail your financial discipline?

Using credit cards on UPI — can it derail your financial discipline?
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  May 17, 2023 5:35:11 PM IST (Published)

Credit cards work on a deferred payment basis, which means customers can use the product or service now and pay for it later. Linking credit cards to the UPI is an added advantage for users who prefer UPI over swiping their debit and credit cards. CNBC TV18 speaks to some experts to get a balanced view on the pros and cons of the linkage.

Several lenders across the country have linked their Rupay credit card to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network. This move is expected to simplify customers’ utilisation of credit by leveraging the flexibility that UPI has to offer. While this may look like a game changer for the digital payment system, the key question that arises is will this tempt users to splurge more and come in the way of their financial discipline?

Live Tv

Loading...

First, let's decode the concept behind credit card on UPI


Credit cards work on a deferred payment basis, which means customers can use the product or service now and pay for it later. Linking credit cards to the UPI is an added advantage for users who prefer UPI over swiping their debit and credit cards.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X