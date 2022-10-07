Credit card spends go down as India enters festive season — this is what consumers may be doing instead

Mini Consumers may be switching from credit cards to other modes of payments to make their discretionary purchases as India enters the festive season. Here's what experts think,

Credit card spending in the country fell drastically just ahead of the festive season in India — a four-month-odd period typically marked with people lining up their purchases of consumer discretionary items from vehicles to appliances. Though some credit card providers are outshining the overall industry trend, could it be that people are spending just as much but switching to other modes of payment, such as cash or net banking?

Experts believe a combination of factors could be behind the decline in monthly credit card spends:

A change in RBI rules earlier this year mandating issuers to deem credit cards not in use for more than one year as inactive

The emergence of new modes of digital payments, such as buy-now-pay-later service providers

Improving savings

Improving customer awareness

RBI data released late last month showed a 3 percent sequential fall in credit card spends in India. The decline comes at the onset of the festive season in the country, at a time when lenders are optimistic about a pickup in business activity given the slowdown in the earlier pandemic years.

"Digital payments are on the rise. Many consumers in the mid- and low-income segments prefer making digital payments. The increase in digital payments is certainly at the cost of credit card and debit card payments," Mukesh Kumar, COO of the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI), an industry body representing malls across the country, told CNBCTV18.com.

"Festive shopping is at its peak across regions. Demand during the festive seasons in 2020 and 2021 was very subdued. However, this year, it has been extremely good. This is across all categories," he said.

The availability of easier-to-use postpaid methods could be drawing the consumer away from credit cards.

"Buy-now-pay-later makes life a lot easier. It's convenient for you, and you can easily meet the set dates to make repayments to avoid being charged extra... This adds to the whole experience of buying monthly groceries," said Pratibha Sharma, a Delhi-based homemaker.

allows borrowers to make purchases without having to shell out any money at the time and instead pay at a later date. The emergence of fintech and new non-banking lenders has gathered steam during the pandemic, with several companies tying up with consumer-facing apps to lure customers. A typical BNPL service

As a short-term financing service, BNPL enables customers to spread out payments for purchase without bearing any interest.

"The consumer in the post-COVID world has definitely become more judicious on the bumper spending that used to happen earlier. This is because there is a newly-found focus for the middle/upper middle class to save for a rainy day which wasn't the case earlier," Finny Jose K, founder and CEO of financial services platform Neofam, told CNBCTV18.com.

"Credit cards in the country are a highly misunderstood and miss-sold product... Most users simply think of it as a liability," he said.

The RBI findings come at a time when e-commerce retailers have once again lined up discounts and special offers to cater to festive-focused demand, dominating the traditional brick-and-mortar-based shopping complexes. However, malls are seeing a rise in walk-ins given the low base because of COVID restrictions.

"Many brands have shown 25-20 percent growth in sales over 2019... Ethnic took centre stage in some parts of the country, however, it is not limited to ethnic wear. Footwear, jewellery, electronics and casual wear, and almost all categories, have seen good traction. This is expected to continue till Diwali," said Kumar of SCAI, whose members include Citiwalk, Lulu Mall, Nirmal Lifestyle and Oberoi Mall.

Analysts are divided on the prospect of the payments space though some see a possible pickup in the coming months on the festive boost — which normally leads to higher consumer demand and the consequent higher spending.

However, some are sceptical about whether the return of consumer demand will reflect in credit card spends.

"People are unable to use credit cards even though they want to," Suman Bannerjee, CIO at hedge fund Hedonova, told CNBCTV18.com. He is of the view that any negative impact on consumer spending at large may be due to two main reasons:

New RBI regulations on foreign purchases and recurring payments on credit cards

Higher inflation starting to affect daily lives, leading to lower spending power and smaller purchases

CLSA has an ‘underweight’ stance on the Indian payments space. It likes SBI Card’s business model but believes that the card issuer’s future is “not as rosy as the market is pricing in”.

SBI Card's management expects credit card spending to improve in the coming months in volume terms — which means the number of transactions.

