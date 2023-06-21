BankBazaar says India may cross 10 crore credit card mark soon | Here's a look at cards with highest spends

India's changing how it pays — and credit cards along with UPI are at the heart of the change. Here are the findings by Bankbazaar on credit card market in India

India is expected to cross the 10 crore credit cards mark sometime in or after 2023, BankBazaar's credit card report said. It's interesting to see that just four banks account for 71 percent of all credit cards. HDFC Bank leads the list with over 1.78 crore outstanding cards and an average transaction of Rs 5,961 per card, followed by State Bank of India (SBI) which has over 1.68 crore cards with an average transaction of Rs 5,275, the report said.

ICICI Bank, on the other hand, has 1.45 crore cards and average transactions worth Rs 4,545. Axis Bank has 1.22 crore outstanding cards and Rs 3,643 average transaction per card, BankBazaar said.

India's credit card market and bank's share

Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reveals that in April 2023, India had over 8.6 crore credit cards in play. This number has shot up by about 15 percent over April 2022 when it was 7.5 crore. The growth was slightly slower than the 20percent+ India had in recent years.

Here's a look at each bank's share in the current credit card market:

(Source: BankBazaar)

Here's a look at the year-on-year growth of credit cards, along with Bankbazaar's anticipation in future:

(Source: BankBazaar)

Banks growing rapidly

One of the major developments in the credit card market has been the acquisition of Citi Bank's retail assets by Axis Bank. Citi's credit cards have, therefore, moved to Axis, which has seen a huge jump of over 30 lakh in its cards outstanding, BankBazaar said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, too, has made giant strides. The biggest risers are smaller private banks such as South Indian Bank which recently ventured into credit cards and are expanding their retail assets rapidly. Among government banks, Bank of Baroda has seen a 63 percent growth, while Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Canara Bank have cut back.

(Source: BankBazaar)

Banks that are scaling back

This list includes Standard Chartered Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Citi Bank, DCB Bank and Bank of America.

(Source: BankBazaar)

How much do we use our credit cards?

The report shows that CSB Bank has total transactions of 42,959, while South Indian Bank has 8,68,458. Here are other bank's monthly transactions per card, total cards and total transactions:

(Source: BankBazaar)

Cards with the highest spends

Citi Bank and Karur Vysya Bank dominated the segment in card spending. The average transaction for a Citi Bank card stood at Rs 10,798. On the other hand, Karur Vysya Bank saw the highest monthly spending with the average monthly spend per card at Rs 29,141. The credit cards issued by South Indian Bank, CSB Bank and Federal Bank are the most frequently used cards on average with around four spends per month per card.

Cards with online spends

CitiBank, American Express and IndusInd cards accounted for the highest online spending, with over 70 percent of all their transactions being online. The average online transaction per card stood at Rs 6,851.

(Source: BankBazaar)

On digital convenience, Adhil Shetty, CEO at BankBazaar, said customers get accelerated points, deals, discounts and cashback while using credit cards online. "Now, there's a BNPL (buy now pay later) service loaded on a card with no-cost EMIs. With RuPay cards, consumers can even make UPI payments. Credit cards are also the way the young will continue to initiate and strengthen their credit histories," he said.