BankBazaar says India may cross 10 crore credit card mark soon | Here's a look at cards with highest spends

India is expected to cross the 10 crore credit cards mark sometime in or after 2023, BankBazaar's credit card report said. It's interesting to see that just four banks account for 71 percent of all credit cards. HDFC Bank leads the list with over 1.78 crore outstanding cards and an average transaction of Rs 5,961 per card, followed by State Bank of India (SBI) which has over 1.68 crore cards with an average transaction of Rs 5,275, the report said.