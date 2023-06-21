BankBazaar says India may cross 10 crore credit card mark soon | Here's a look at cards with highest spends

By Anshul

India's changing how it pays — and credit cards along with UPI are at the heart of the change. Here are the findings by Bankbazaar on credit card market in India

India is expected to cross the 10 crore credit cards mark sometime in or after 2023, BankBazaar's credit card report said. It's interesting to see that just four banks account for 71 percent of all credit cards. HDFC Bank leads the list with over 1.78 crore outstanding cards and an average transaction of Rs 5,961 per card, followed by State Bank of India (SBI) which has over 1.68 crore cards with an average transaction of Rs 5,275, the report said.

ICICI Bank, on the other hand, has 1.45 crore cards and average transactions worth Rs 4,545. Axis Bank has 1.22 crore outstanding cards and Rs 3,643 average transaction per card, BankBazaar said. India's credit card market and bank's share Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reveals that in April 2023, India had over 8.6 crore credit cards in play. This number has shot up by about 15 percent over April 2022 when it was 7.5 crore. The growth was slightly slower than the 20percent+ India had in recent years.