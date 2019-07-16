cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Credit card benefits: Advantage of using credit card

Updated : July 16, 2019 11:41 AM IST

Credit cards have redefined the shopping experience for cardholders. The cards make shopping easier. One can make big purchases for home needs and appliances using a credit card without having to take a hit on their monthly budget.
All credit cards offer special discounts, cashbacks or reward points for the purchases made using a credit card. Some cards are offered in association with some retailers and shopping website.
Credit cards are also a great way of improving your credit score. The credit score is a three-digit score calculated based on your credits and how well you pay them back.
Credit card benefits: Advantage of using credit card
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Network18 Media Q1 loss widens; TV18 Broadcast reports profit

Network18 Media Q1 loss widens; TV18 Broadcast reports profit

Yes Bank Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

Yes Bank Q1 Earnings Preview: What you should watch out for

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

FMCG Q1 Earnings Preview: Another washout likely as consumer sentiment remains weak

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV