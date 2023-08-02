CRED enables RuPay credit card payments via UPI: How to avail

CRED supports RuPay credit cards issued by banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, BOB Financial Solutions, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank.

CRED, a community of creditworthy individuals, brands, and institutions, in collaboration with NPCI, has launched RuPay credit card-based UPI payments for CRED members. CRED supports RuPay credit cards issued by banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, BOB Financial Solutions, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank, it said in a statement.

Members can now use their RuPay credit cards to make payments to merchants via UPI . This integration enables members to complete transactions swiftly and securely with a simple scan using their linked RuPay credit card. Brands and merchants will benefit from the increase in consumption and inclusion in the credit ecosystem, CRED said.

Highlights of the feature:

Increased use of credit cards: Enables use of Enables use of credit cards for UPI transactions, offering use of credit to handle their expenses and extending the life of money in their bank accounts.

Convenient: Eliminates the need to carry physical cards, enabling seamless payments using saved cards and convenience of tracking and clearing bills right on the CRED app.

Rewarding: Making UPI transactions via credit cards allows customers to earn more rewards - on their credit cards and on CRED.

Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer at NPCI said, “The integration of RuPay Credit Cards with UPI has revolutionised the way credit is consumed, propelling the adoption of digital payments, backed by credit, in the country. With this feature, customers can enjoy greater flexibility and a wide range of payment options at merchant outlets, all without the need to carry physical cards.”

Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED,“India has leaped ahead in financial innovation through UPI. Enabling credit card transactions on UPI - through the integration of our second homegrown innovation, RuPay - will unleash the next stage of growth for India’s digitisation journey."

How to give your RuPay credit card the CRED UPI experience:

Step 1: Open CRED and go to settings on the top right of the homepage. Select UPI settings from the options

Step 2: Select activate UPI on your credit cards

Step 3: Enter last 6 digits of the RuPay card and expiry date

Step 4: Enter OTP delivered on your registered phone number to authenticate and set your UPI pin for using the RuPay card

Step 5: Choose RuPay credit card when making UPI payments to merchants. You can also set it as the default option when paying to merchants