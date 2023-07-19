CRCS-Sahara refund portal FAQ: Eligibility, link to apply, process to claim and more

CRCS-Sahara refund portal FAQ: Depositors can register on 'CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal' portal and file Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies claims to receive refunds within 45 days. Here's all you need to know

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Tuesday launched the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal to assist over 10 crore depositors of Sahara Group cooperative societies in recovering their money. Shah assured the depositors that no one can stop their money now and that they will get the refund in 45 days after registering on the portal.

This development follows a Supreme Court judgment on March 29 , which directed the transfer of Rs 5,000 crore from the "Sahara-SEBI Refund Account" to CRCS for disbursing dues to depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.

Here are some frequently asked questions to explain the same:

So, this means all those who belong to the mentioned societies and have outstanding dues can apply through the CRCS-Sahara refund portal?No. There are more eligibility. According to the Ministry, to be eligible for refund, the depositors must have made deposits and have outstanding dues receivable before the following dates, for filing a claim request: March 22, 2022 for Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kolkata, Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Bhopal and March 29, 2023 for Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Hyderabad.