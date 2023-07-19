CRCS-Sahara refund portal FAQ: Eligibility, link to apply, process to claim and more

CRCS-Sahara refund portal FAQ: Depositors can register on 'CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal' portal and file Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies claims to receive refunds within 45 days. Here's all you need to know
Who is eligible to claim refund via CRCS-Sahara refund portal?
Only genuine and legitimate depositors of four Sahara Group Societies are eligible for a refund through the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal, according to the Ministry of Cooperation.
These societies are: Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kolkata.
Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow.
Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Bhopal.
Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Hyderabad.
So, this means all those who belong to the mentioned societies and have outstanding dues can apply through the CRCS-Sahara refund portal?
No.
There are more eligibility.
According to the Ministry, to be eligible for refund, the depositors must have made deposits and have outstanding dues receivable before the following dates, for filing a claim request: March 22, 2022 for Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kolkata, Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Bhopal and March 29, 2023 for Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Hyderabad.
Will depositors be required to pay any fees for claiming refund via CRCS-Sahara refund portal?
No.
The ministry says that refund application is free of cost.
There are no applicable charges for filing the claim form.
What is the link to the CRCS-Sahara refund portal?
The link of the website is https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/Help.
What documents are required to submit claim request at CRCS-Sahara refund portal?
The depositor must have membership number, deposit account number, mobile Number linked with Aadhaar, certificate of deposit/passbook and PAN card (if the claim amount is Rs 50,000 to put the refund request at the portal.
Is Aadhaar seeded bank account number mandatory for putting a claim request at CRSC-Sahara refund portal?
Yes, without Aadhaar seeded bank account depositor cannot file a claim.
The Aadhaar seeding will facilitate secure fund transfer to the genuine depositor’s bank account.
What is the process to put the claim request on the CRCS-Sahara refund portal?
To register as a depositor, one will be required to enter the 12-digit membership number, the last 4 digits of Aadhaar Number, the 10-digit Aadhaar-linked mobile number and the captcha.
Then users can click on "Get OTP" option and further enter the OTP received on the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and complete the registration process.
On the next page, depositors will be required to accept the terms and conditions by clicking "I agree." Once all the claim details are entered, the pre-filled claim request form will be prepared.
Depositors should ensure that all claims are entered before preparing the form, as it cannot be changed or added later.
