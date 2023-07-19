CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsCRCS Sahara refund portal FAQ: Eligibility, link to apply, process to claim and more

CRCS-Sahara refund portal FAQ: Eligibility, link to apply, process to claim and more

CRCS-Sahara refund portal FAQ: Eligibility, link to apply, process to claim and more
3 Min Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Jul 19, 2023 11:12:01 AM IST (Updated)

CRCS-Sahara refund portal FAQ: Depositors can register on 'CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal' portal and file Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies claims to receive refunds within 45 days. Here's all you need to know

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, on Tuesday launched the CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal to assist over 10 crore depositors of Sahara Group cooperative societies in recovering their money. Shah assured the depositors that no one can stop their money now and that they will get the refund in 45 days after registering on the portal.

Live TV

Loading...

This development follows a Supreme Court judgment on March 29, which directed the transfer of Rs 5,000 crore from the "Sahara-SEBI Refund Account" to CRCS for disbursing dues to depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.
Here are some frequently asked questions to explain the same:
So, this means all those who belong to the mentioned societies and have outstanding dues can apply through the CRCS-Sahara refund portal?No. There are more eligibility. According to the Ministry, to be eligible for refund, the depositors must have made deposits and have outstanding dues receivable before the following dates, for filing a claim request: March 22, 2022 for Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kolkata, Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Bhopal and March 29,  2023 for Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Hyderabad.
First Published: Jul 19, 2023 11:03 AM IST

CRCS-Sahara refund portal FAQ: Eligibility, link to apply, process to claim and more

Who is eligible to claim refund via CRCS-Sahara refund portal?

Only genuine and legitimate depositors of four Sahara Group Societies are eligible for a refund through the CRCS Sahara Refund Portal, according to the Ministry of Cooperation.

These societies are: Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kolkata.

Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow.

Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Bhopal.

Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Hyderabad.

So, this means all those who belong to the mentioned societies and have outstanding dues can apply through the CRCS-Sahara refund portal?

No.

There are more eligibility.

According to the Ministry, to be eligible for refund, the depositors must have made deposits and have outstanding dues receivable before the following dates, for filing a claim request: March 22, 2022 for Humara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Kolkata, Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Lucknow, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Bhopal and March 29,  2023 for Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Hyderabad.

Will depositors be required to pay any fees for claiming refund via CRCS-Sahara refund portal?

No.

The ministry says that refund application is free of cost.

There are no applicable charges for filing the claim form.

What is the link to the CRCS-Sahara refund portal?

The link of the website is https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/Help.

What documents are required to submit claim request at CRCS-Sahara refund portal?

The depositor must have membership number, deposit account number, mobile Number linked with Aadhaar, certificate of deposit/passbook and PAN card (if the claim amount is Rs 50,000 to put the refund request at the portal.

Is Aadhaar seeded bank account number mandatory for putting a claim request at CRSC-Sahara refund portal?

Yes, without Aadhaar seeded bank account depositor cannot file a claim.

The Aadhaar seeding will facilitate secure fund transfer to the genuine depositor’s bank account.

What is the process to put the claim request on the CRCS-Sahara refund portal?

To register as a depositor, one will be required to enter the 12-digit membership number, the last 4 digits of Aadhaar Number, the 10-digit Aadhaar-linked mobile number and the captcha.

Then users can click on "Get OTP" option and further enter the OTP received on the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and complete the registration process.

On the next page, depositors will be required to accept the terms and conditions by clicking "I agree." Once all the claim details are entered, the pre-filled claim request form will be prepared.

Depositors should ensure that all claims are entered before preparing the form, as it cannot be changed or added later.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Amit ShahexplainersFAQSahara group

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23

Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver

Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager

Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X