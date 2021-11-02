Cracking new investment opportunities: Alternative assets to explore this Diwali

India might be one of the few countries that celebrate a festival as important as Diwali by taking important investment decisions during the five days of celebration.

While Samvat Muharat Trading remains an investor favourite for years, investors who wish to build a diversified and well-balanced portfolio are always looking for good opportunities in alternative assets to add into their investment basket along with equities.

Here are some alternative investments that Indian and NRI investors can consider, this Diwali:

Commercial Real Estate:

Conventional wisdom for any kind of investment asset is to buy the entity with a cheaper/inexpensive valuation but strong fundamentals. The same extends to commercial real estate. The Knight Frank – FICCI – NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index for both current and future projections has improved across all parameters in Q3 of 2021. This fairs well at a time when real estate market prices are at an all-time low in the market. This makes commercial real estate attractive for the investors.

A recent report by JLL shows that India’s office space is in fact one of the safe havens for real estate investors from across the globe. Since these office spaces are mostly occupied by technology companies, their strong growth potential offers investors stable rental yields. In fact, investments in the office sector make up the largest share of the pie, with $26 billion in investments to date. This is approximately 43 percent of the overall investments. And with fractional ownership now available in India, investors can explore this asset with a corpus of as low as Rs 25 lakh.

The investors seem to agree because according to the YouGov’s Diwali Spending Index 2021, about 35 percent of urban Indians aged between 25 and 44 plan to invest in real estate over the next six months. However, investments need to be made in portfolios that offer consistent profitability. There are multiple factors investors need to evaluate; volatility, price swings, volume, etc., before making a purchase decision. Investors should consult their advisors and understand the risks involved while still opting for Grade-A, high-quality CRE assets.

Pre-IPO Markets: While the festive season is in full swing, so is the IPO rally. Indian startups raised $12.1 billion in the first half of this year and India has been home to 24 unicorns in 2021 so far. These investments have led to immense growth in the last mile reach for Indian users. However, due to multiple funding rounds before these startups hit the public market, these startups can often not offer enough room for growth. With at least three to four rounds of funding followed by a public IPO among multiple classes of investors, the value that the investor can get decreases after a point.

Investors can approach this form of investing (early age companies) by exploring Pre-IPO shares of top startups. In this way, Indians can get early access to early-age startups before they hit the larger market. It is imperative to understand that this would carry different risks from that of investing in IPOs and investors must study every opportunity before investing their hard-earned money in it.

Digital gold: Unlike Diwali 2020, gold will see higher demand with gold imports already reaching 740 tonnes till September this year. With an increased consumer spending sentiment and lesser restrictions on movement, Diwali will see more investors buying gold owing to its auspicious significance and the hedge against inflation. However, if investors wish to allocate some part of their portfolio to gold, they can consider exploring digital gold in the forms of ETFs and sovereign bonds . Physical gold depreciates in value while also incurring storage costs and jewellery-making charges.

Also, sovereign bonds and ETFs can be explored depending on the liquidity needs of the investor. While sovereign bonds have a lock-in period, ETFs can be traded on the exchange and can be chosen accordingly.

Every investment asset comes with its own risks and disclaimers. Commercial real estate is a very lucrative asset for long-term investment, with the right partner who can manage the property and provide a transparent interface for the user. Pre-IPO is a rising alternative asset class but given its novelty, choosing a secure partner and a good company to invest in would need an expert’s eye. Gold, traditional and safe, can be a part of the portfolio but should be chosen with the larger diversification agenda in mind.

With these in mind, Indian investors can make the most of this auspicious Muharat by investing in instruments that create wealth for tomorrow!

The author, Aryaman Vir, is Founder and CEO at MYRE Capital. The views expressed are personal